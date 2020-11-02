FILE – Jane Greer of the Hassle Free Clinic, unboxes an HIV self-testing kit in Toronto on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

FILE – Jane Greer of the Hassle Free Clinic, unboxes an HIV self-testing kit in Toronto on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

COVID-19 underscores need for Canada to approve HIV self-tests, says researcher

COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the barriers many people face to getting tested for HIV in clinical settings

A researcher says she’s hopeful that the push to make rapid COVID-19 testing kits available in Canada will help hasten the regulatory approval of devices that let people to check their HIV status at home.

A new paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal is reiterating calls from the health-care community for Canada to follow dozens of other countries in introducing HIV self-testing kits.

Co-author Nitika Pant Pai says Health Canada needs to act quickly in approving oral, blood-based and urine-based self-tests for Canada to reach its HIV screening targets.

The medical professor at McGill University says COVID-19 has helped show that self-testing is “the way of the future,” and is just as needed in Canada’s HIV response as it is to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Pant Pai says it’ll take a combination of political willpower on behalf of the provinces and industry innovation to ensure these technologies reach the marginalized populations that most need them.

She says these conversations have become more urgent as the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the barriers many people face to getting tested for HIV in clinical settings.

ALSO READ: Cost for cancer-fighting drugs triples in Canada but still no national drug plan

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHIV/AIDS

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Museum Society to host Remembrance Day responsibly amid COVID-19
Next story
Ethics committee shuts down new effort to examine Trudeau, wife’s speaking contracts

Just Posted

Kelowna Museum Society celebrates Remembrance Day. (Contributed)
Kelowna Museum Society to host Remembrance Day responsibly amid COVID-19

The Okanagan Military Museum will be open with reduced capacity

SUV on walking trail. Image: Dave Ogilvie.
Crash in Peachland sends SUV down embankment

The three-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Highway 97

Karis is one of 10 Canadian charities participating in a nation-wide philanthropic contest. (Karis Support Society)
Kelowna charity vying to win $100,000 donation

Karis Support Society is one of ten Canadian charities in the contest

Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

The incident allegedly took place in front of the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Youtube / City of Kelowna)
Mask mandate in effect at City of Kelowna facilities

This includes City Hall, recreation facilities, the yards office and the Glenmore Landfill administration building

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vandalism spree damages Kamloops businesses

The incidents took place Nov. 1 about 1 a.m.

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested after fight with baseball bat breaks out at Kamloops bus loops

The incident took place on the afternoon of Halloween

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP file photo (Black Press file photo)
Merritt man who allegedly pointed gun taken down in high-risk arrest

A 33-year-old man was arrested on scene

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

William and Marg Taylor perished on the Oct. 27 apartment fire in Penticton’s Clarence House apartments.
Obituary identifies Penticton fire victims

Condolences pour in for William and Margaret Taylor who perished in the Oct. 27 blaze

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Most Read