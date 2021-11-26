Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

COVID-19 variant prompts ban on travellers from southern Africa

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada

Canada has banned visitors from southern Africa after the discovery of a new variant of concern in the region.

The new variant, deemed Omicron, first emerged in South Africa and coincided with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in that region in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile Global Affairs will issue an advisory to discourage non-essential travel to South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada.

Opposition parties and provincial premiers have called for strict border measures to prevent cases of the potentially dangerous new variant from being imported into Canada.

More to come.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘It almost killed me’: B.C. trucker on a long road to recovery from COVID-19
Next story
A look at B.C.’s connection to a historic wartime picture

Just Posted

Flooded farms are seen in this aerial photo in Sumas Prairie, Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘It’s my life’s work’: Fraser Valley fruit and vegetable growers face uncertainty

Copper Brewing’s beloved mascot Porter poses with the Builder’s Pilsner. (Copper Brewing Co. photo)
Copper Brewing launches ‘Builder’s Pilsner’ to support Lake Country affordable housing

Traffic backed up in Hope due to the Highway 3 closure, as seen from the Old Hope Princeton Highway. (Pattie Desjardins - Hope Standard)
UPDATE: Highway 3 incident past Princeton estimated to be clear by midnight

Dr. Katharine Smart. (www.cma.ca)
Canadian Medical Association president fields COVID questions from Okanagan parents