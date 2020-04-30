COVID-19: Virtual town hall with School District 23

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick led another town hall meeting on issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday evening.

This town hall focused on the possibility of students in School District 23 (SD23) heading back to class.

Letnick was joined by superintendent Kevin Kaardal and SD23 board chair Moyra Baxter.

The three discussed what the ‘new normal’ would look like for students who return to school. The town hall discussion comes after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on April 27, that some students could return to classrooms before summer starts.

Henry stated health officials have been working with the education ministry to come up with a plan but said specific dates were unlikely to be unveiled this week.

The SD23 town hall is just one of several discussions Letnick has been hosting virtually since March.

Watch the town hall below.

Coronavirus