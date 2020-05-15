COVID-19: ‘We’re not done yet,’ Vernon mayor says ahead of long weekend

Keep distance, follow provincial directives, stay and support local over Victoria Day holiday

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming wished everyone a safe and enjoyable Victoria Day long weekend May 15, 2020. (City of Vernon)

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming is reminding residents to keep up the fight against COVID-19 over the Victoria Day long weekend.

He offered his thanks to residents for the strong response to the novel coronavirus so far, “but we’re not done yet,” he said.

“As you enjoy the long weekend, remember to stay close to your own community,” he said in a statement issued Friday, May 15. “Continue keeping appropriate physical distances and keep following all the directives of our Provincial Health Officer.”

“We have made a difference over these last two months — even though it’s hasn’t been easy — so let’s not undo our good work.”

There are many things Vernonites should be proud of thus far, though, he said.

“We have made dramatic changes to our daily routines and shifted the way we operate in many areas of our lives,” he said about the past two months. “Our actions have helped ‘flatten the curve’ and slow the spread of a virus that has impacted the entire world.”

Several B.C. provincial parks reopened for day use May 14 and the mayor said this is a great way for people to get outdoors with those “in our immediate circles, get some fresh air and exercises and enjoy the beauty of our own backyard in a safe manner.”

As the province moves into the second phase of the Restart Plan, the mayor is reminding residents “this restart requires a slow and steady approach.”

“Thank you, again, to all first responders, frontline workers and health-care professionals,” he said. “Thank you to our residents, our businesses and our public servants. Thank you to all agencies and organizations that have banded together to help reduce the impact of these dramatic changes and promote continual support of North Okanagan businesses.”

“We are taking the next steps forward,” he said. “Please keep supporting your local businesses.”

“So enjoy this long weekend by staying close to home,” Mayor Cumming said. “Avoid non-essential travel. Keep connecting with friends, family members and neighbours. And take a moment to look back and see how far we’ve come, together.”

Coronavirus

