COVID case temporarily closes Okanagan restaurant

A popular Vernon restaurant has temporarily closed due to the coronavirus.

Kelly O’Bryan’s on 32nd Street has announced the closure on both its website and restaurant answering machine.

“Due to COVID-19, we are closed until further notice to keep our staff and customers safe,” says the message, which is also posted to the restaurant’s main entrance. “Thank you for your understanding and support.”

There is no mention as to what date the restaurant closed or when it anticipates reopening.

Kelly O’Bryan’s has been a fixture in Vernon for more than three decades.

