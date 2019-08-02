Crash at intersection of Hwy 33 and Dougall Road in Kelowna

One woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Emergency crews are currently responding to a crash at the intersection of Highway 33 and Dougall Road.

A black pickup truck crashed into a silver ford focus at the intersection.

One woman is being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said that alcohol was not a factor.

Highway 33 is blocked and a detour is set up down Dougall Road.

Tow trucks are on the way to clear up the intersection.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
