Crash blocks Gordon and Sutherland

At least one person was injured in the collision

One person is trapped in a vehicle following a collision at Sutherland Road and Gordon Drive.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The intersection of Gordon and Sutherland is completely blocked while emergency crews are on the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash to take place, but it appears a black pickup truck hit the side of a four-door sedan.

At least one person is in the care of BC Ambulance.

A motor vehicle incident involving two vehicles has stalled traffic at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue #kelowna pic.twitter.com/45odCREmT8 — Aaron (@aaron_hemens) May 4, 2021

