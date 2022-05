The collision happened at Boucherie Road and Ridge Estates Drive

A two-vehicle crash is blocking Boucherie Road and Ridge Estates Drive, West Kelowna.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m.

Several emergency vehicles were on scene, it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

car crashCity of West KelownaTraffic