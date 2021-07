Emergency crews on scene at minor incident near KFC

A two-vehicle crash is blocking one lane of traffic on a major Vernon road.

The northbound slow lane is blocked on Highway 97 at 32nd Street.

Emergency crews are on scene and report no major injuries but there is a report that one of the vehicles is leaking fluids.

Motorists may experience delays in the area.

auto accidentOkanaganTraffic