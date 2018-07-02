Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after vehicle incident east of Sicamous

The highway was closed for more than five hours

Update 9:34 a.m. July 2:

Drive BC reports the vehicle incident on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous is clear and the traffic is now flowing normally.

Original Story:

An overnight crash closed Highway 1 for more than five hours near Sicamous.

The road is now open but to single alternating lane traffic only.

Emergency crews are reportedly still on scene.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle incident, but the highway is reported to be slippery in sections due to rain.

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent of showers this morning with a chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

More to come

