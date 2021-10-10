UPDATE: Westbound lanes between Highway 97 and Pennask Summit to West Kelowna open after crash

The incident was reported by DriveBC at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10

Update 11:53 a.m.

Westbound lanes between Highway 97 and Pennask Summit are now open, says DriveBC. Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the area and expect delays.

—

A car crash has closed the westbound lanes between Highway 97 and Pennask Summit.

The incident was reported by DriveBC at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. Currently, an estimated time of opening is not available. Motorists are asked to exercise caution when driving through this area.

