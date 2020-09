Two vehicles crashed shortly before noon, northbound traffic stopped

Northbound traffic in Kelowna has been stopped due to a crash at Benvoulin Rd and KLO Rd.

This is due to a two-vehicle crash shortly before noon. Kelowna Fire Department is reporting two patients. Multiple vehicle require a tow.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

More to come.

