Crash in Peachland sends SUV down embankment

A three-vehicle crash in Peachland ended with an SUV down an embankment, on Monday.

The incident happened on Highway 97 near 13th Street at about 10:35 a.m.

According to a witness on scene, a pickup truck rear-ended an SUV, which in turn hit another SUV. The force of the crash caused the SUV to go over an embankment and land on a walking trail.

It’s unclear if anyone involved sustained injuries.

Highway 97 was slow going with one northbound lane alternating to traffic near Ponderosa Road, while emergency crews were on scene.

