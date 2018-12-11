UPDATED: Crash knocks out power for thousands in Lake Country

BC Hydro said 2,022 customers are impacted by the outage

More than 2,000 Lake Country residents are without power Tuesday, Dec. 11. (BC Hydro map)

Update: 9:30 a.m.

According to Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor, the car accident that occurred on Beaver Lake Road damaged a transformer, knocking out the power to more than 2,000 customers, including the fire hall.

The vehicle slid off the road and hit a power pole, he said. The vehicle was damaged but no serious injuries were sustained to the driver.

Original:

A motor vehicle accident has cut power to more than 2,000 Lake Country residents.

BC Hydro said the power has been off for 2,022 customers since 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.

While a crew has been assigned to the outage and will be on scene shortly after 8 a.m., there is currently no estimated timeline in place.

