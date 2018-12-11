UPDATED: Crash knocks out power for thousands in Lake Country

Update: 9:30 a.m.
According to Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor, the car accident that occurred on Beaver Lake Road damaged a transformer, knocking out the power to more than 2,000 customers, including the fire hall.
The vehicle slid off the road and hit a power pole, he said. The vehicle was damaged but no serious injuries were sustained to the driver.
Original:
A motor vehicle accident has cut power to more than 2,000 Lake Country residents.
BC Hydro said the power has been off for 2,022 customers since 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.
While a crew has been assigned to the outage and will be on scene shortly after 8 a.m., there is currently no estimated timeline in place.
