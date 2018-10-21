Crash near Chase reduces Trans Canada to single lane alternating

An accident between Francois Road and Des Fosses Road east of Chase has reduced the Trans Canada Highway to single lane alternating traffic.
According to DriveBC, the crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m.
UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Reports of a vehicle incident EB east of #ChaseBC,at Squilax Turtle Valley Road. Expect delays and congestion. Assessment in progress.
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 21, 2018
The cause of the accident and information regarding any resulting injuries is not yet known.
