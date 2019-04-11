Crash near Lake Country slows traffic

A 2 vehicle crash has slowed traffic on Glenmore Road

A crash on Glenmore Road near Lake Country is slowing down traffic in both directions.

Lake Country emergency crews are on scene working with the passengers in the two vehicles involved.

There are no serious injuries at this time.

RCMP on scene said that one vehicle was headed North bound on Glenmore Road, the black car then pulled onto the road and then the crash occurred.

