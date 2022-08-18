Crash on Bennett Bridge gnarls traffic into Kelowna

A multi-vehicle collision on Bennett Bridge brought traffic to a crawl heading into Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency vehicles were called to the scene at around the mid-span of the westbound lanes at 12:30p.m., bringing traffic temporarily down to one lane, and backing up past the west entrance to the bridge.

A Capital News reporter on scene said a white Mazda sedan and a van were involved. It is not known at the time if there were any other vehicles involved, though a tow truck was required to clear the scene.

One firetruck attended to the crash, along with two police vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

