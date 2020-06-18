Crash on Westlake Road slows down traffic

Two vehicles were involved in the crash

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Hwy 92 on Westlake Road. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)

A two-vehicle collision is slowing down traffic on Highway 97 at Westlake Road.

The fire department is now on scene.

No injuries have been reported as of yet.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

