Crash on Westlake Road slows down traffic

A two-vehicle collision is slowing down traffic on Highway 97 at Westlake Road.
The fire department is now on scene.
No injuries have been reported as of yet.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash
A two-vehicle collision is slowing down traffic on Highway 97 at Westlake Road.
The fire department is now on scene.
No injuries have been reported as of yet.
Courtenay Vigne has been missing since June 11 and is known to spend time in Kelowna
Teams to move to move forward with the scheduling and delivery of summer camps and programs under the guidance of the league and BC Hockey
Forecasts for the coming weekend may result in flooding and property damage
Hamilton has served as league chairman since 2008
This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says
“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem,” says Mayor Martin Johansen
The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province
Payment details outlined in Statement of Financial Information
Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown
Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible
‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez
Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues
Accessing a swab test is easy these days, but the actual test can more than a little daunting
The clothing company has recently gained increased popularity in Kelowna
Festivals Kelowna is permitting street performers downtown with proper social distancing
Check out this historic photo of Kelowna from 1965
The test will help determine who has already had COVID-19, even if they never tested positive
Chief Christopher Derickson address issues facing the Westbank First Nation
The fifth level of the parkade will be closed until June 24 as the project is completed
Ladd Louis Maloski admitted his actions during the 2018-2019 school year