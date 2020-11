The two vehicle crash happened on Lawrence Avenue

The force of a two-vehicle crash sent a grey car into a building, downtown Kelowna.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m., Friday, on the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Bertram Street.

Those involved reported no injuries to BC Ambulance while on scene.

Both vehicles involved will have to be towed.

The pillar outside of the business did not seem to be damaged.

car crash