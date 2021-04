A reported collision is causing severe traffic delays on the William R. Bennett bridge headed east into Kelowna.

DriveBC highway webcams show bumper-to-bumper traffic lining the bridge.

Emergency crews are on scene.

It is not known if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash.

More to come.

Heavy traffic on the eastbound side of the William R. Bennett Bridge heading into Kelowna on Thursday. (DriveBC photo)

