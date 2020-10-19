Crash stalls traffic at Harvey and Burtch in Kelowna

A two vehicle collision is causing traffic delays on Harvey Avenue at Burtch Road.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. on Monday.

Emergency crews are shutting down Sutherland Avenue at Burch Road, while they assist three people involved in the crash.

At least one person was taken to hospital by ambulance. A tow truck is on scene to remove the vehicles from the area.

Traffic is backed up along the southbound lanes of Harvey.

Traffic slow moving on Harvey and Burtch as crews clean up after a collision. Two northbound Harvey lanes moving. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/Ixq3t1UhtC — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) October 19, 2020

