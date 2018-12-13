IMAGE: JEN ZIELINSKI

Crash stalls traffic on Benvoulin, vehicle flipped on its side

Early reports from the scene note traffic is backed up in both directions along Benvoulin near Byrns Road.

Update: 4 p.m.

Traffic is backed up significantly in both directions along Benvoulin Road in Kelowna following a two-vehicle crash and rollover at about 3:30 p.m.

The occupant of the smaller dark sedan was removed from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to hospital.

The extent of any injuries is currently unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

More to come.

—-

Original: 3:40 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash along Benvoulin Road in Kelowna Thursday afternoon has left one vehicle on its side, with the occupants trapped inside.

Early reports from the scene note traffic is backed up in both directions along Benvoulin near Byrns Road.

Emergency personnel may need to use the jaws of life to get the occupants out of their vehicle.

The Capital News has a reporter on scene. More info to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

IMAGE: JEN ZIELINSKI

IMAGE: JEN ZIELINSKI

Previous story
RCMP investigate alleged theft at Kelowna Best Buy

Just Posted

City budget 2019: Six new cops approved for Kelowna RCMP

The new officers will be paid for using savings generated by leaves and vacancies

Crash stalls traffic on Benvoulin, vehicle flipped on its side

Early reports from the scene note traffic is backed up in both directions along Benvoulin near Byrns Road.

RCMP investigate alleged theft at Kelowna Best Buy

Various electronics were stolen

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Update: BC RCMP confirm multiple businesses received email threats throughout province

Police Dog Service on scene at Penticton Honda and Penticton Hyundai

$12K awarded to atheist family who oppose Christmas, Hanukkah in B.C. classroom

Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool

Aboriginal poet faces backlash for calling out NHL-themed totem poles

Rebecca Thomas says she received backlash for asking a drugstore chain to remove NHL merchandise

No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses

BC Transit says they are monitoring the roll-out of free WiFi on Translink vehicles

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school

The interim president of a Roman Catholic all-boys school rocked by student-on-student abuse allegations said the football program was cancelled for next year.

Coal power in Canada must disappear by the end of 2029, new regulations say

Canada has significantly cut its dependence on coal largely due to the closure of all coal plants in Ontario.

‘Naive approach’ to China at fault in Meng mess: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called on the Trudeau government to “unequivocally denounce any type of repercussions to Canadians on foreign soil.”

Omar Khadr ‘a model of compliance,’ wants changes to bail conditions: lawyer

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr is back in court today to seek changes to bail conditions.

Most Read