Crash stalls traffic on Benvoulin, vehicle flipped on its side

Update: 4 p.m.

Traffic is backed up significantly in both directions along Benvoulin Road in Kelowna following a two-vehicle crash and rollover at about 3:30 p.m.

The occupant of the smaller dark sedan was removed from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to hospital.

The extent of any injuries is currently unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Original: 3:40 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash along Benvoulin Road in Kelowna Thursday afternoon has left one vehicle on its side, with the occupants trapped inside.

Early reports from the scene note traffic is backed up in both directions along Benvoulin near Byrns Road.

Emergency personnel may need to use the jaws of life to get the occupants out of their vehicle.

The Capital News has a reporter on scene. More info to come.

