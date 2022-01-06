An icicle formed on a highway camera at Highway 97 in Kaleden, near Penticton at 8 a.m. Jan. 6, 2022. (DriveBC)

An icicle formed on a highway camera at Highway 97 in Kaleden, near Penticton at 8 a.m. Jan. 6, 2022. (DriveBC)

Crashes increase 138% in January in Southern Interior

On average, there are close to 130 crashes in the region this winter month

ICBC is warning drivers in the Southern Interior that crashes are more than twice as likely to occur in January due to people driving too fast for the road conditions.

With more snow on its way for the region, ICBC is urging drivers to adjust their driving and ensure their vehicle is ready for the road conditions.

Crashes due to driving too fast increases 138 per cent in January compared to October (126 vs. 53 crashes) as the weather worsens. This is the largest increase seen throughout the province.

The region has been pummelled by snowstorm after snowstorm coupled with being in a deep freeze with -10 C and colder temperatures.

In Sicamous alone, RCMP attended to 10 vehicles that had slipped off the road and eight collisions due to icy roads between Jan. 4 and 5.

In bad weather, slow down, increase your following distance and allow extra travel time. Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle at all times to help you and your passengers stay safe.

READ MORE: Icy roads cause chaos in Sicamous

Snow is in the forecast in the region for the next couple of days.

READ MORE: More white stuff on its way

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashICBC

Previous story
8 of 20 in isolation as Prince Rupert Fire Rescue hit by COVID-19
Next story
Affordable Indigenous housing breaks ground in Vernon

Just Posted

Zack Ostapchuk struck 30 seconds into overtime and three other Giants had a pair of points in a 4-3 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Sunday afternoon, Jan, 2. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Friday night’s Kelowna Rockets game cancelled

Signs say ‘Mental Health Matters,’ ‘Gyms are Essential,’ and ‘#FreeBC’ (Iron Energy Gym Instagram)
West Kelowna gym ordered to close and fined $2,300 for disobeying COVID restrictions

A jack-knifed semi-truck on Highway 97 in Lake Country caused some delays and detours for motorists Thursday afternoon. (Nicole Swanson photo)
Jack-knifed logging truck jams Lake Country traffic

Kelowna RCMP dog Jak.
Kelowna RCMP dog takes down prolific offender from Nakusp on Christmas Day