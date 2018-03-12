Crashes mar Monday commute

One person was reportedly injured as a vehicle left the road on the Monday morning commute

A vehicle went off road on Old Okanagan Hwy. near Louie Drive around 8:35 a.m. Monday morning. - Image: David Ogilvie

The driver of a vehicle that over-turned on old Okanagan Highway has reportedly been injured after a Monday morning commute that saw more than one accident.

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle accident on Old Okanagan Highway near Louie Drive this morning.

The car was completely flipped on its top. There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

Along Highway 33, three vehicles were involved in an accident near McKenzie Road which saw one of the vehicles take out a light standard.

The Capital News will pass on more information when it becomes available.

