Crawford area road construction underway

With construction underway for Phase 1 of the Kelowna Integrated Water Project, construction activities will occur in the Crawford area of Kelowna starts Thursday and will continue until November.

Impacted roads will include Crawford Road, DeHart Road, Casorso Road and Hughes Road.

Starting Aug. 2, pre-construction activities on Crawford Road between DeHart Road and Westridge Drive will cause minor traffic delays, with single lane alternating traffic in some areas.

Starting Aug. 7, this same section of Crawford Road will be closed to through traffic. Access will be maintained for local traffic, people walking and on bikes, and transit via single lane alternating traffic.

A vehicle detour will be available via Westridge Drive, Missionridge Drive, Park Ridge Drive, Stewart Road West, and DeHart Road. Construction is anticipated to be complete in September.

From September until November, construction will occur in various stages along DeHart Road, Casorso Road, and Hughes Road. Detours for through traffic, when necessary, will be signed.

When a detour is not possible, single lane alternating traffic will be maintained.

Construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Work may occur outside of regular construction hours (evenings and weekends) to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

For the safety of the public and work crews, please follow signs and directions of traffic safety personnel, as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

Residents, businesses and motorists are thanked for their patience while work is underway.

Construction work continues on Upper Mission Drive, Gordon Drive, and Chute Lake Road. Work is expected to start Aug. 7 on Gordon Drive between Steele Road and 380 metres south of Paret Road, with two lanes of traffic maintained.

Due to the nature of the project, exact dates and times of future construction will be available closer to the start of construction. Notices will be provided to directly impacted businesses and residents prior to construction starting in their area.

