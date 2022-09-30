Creator of Downtown Kelowna Association’s On Call Team retiring

Ron Beahun was the original hire to develop and manage the team 15 years ago

The person responsible for building the Downtown Kelowna Association’s (DKA) On Call and Clean Team is retiring.

Manager of On-Street Services Ron Beahun was the original hire to develop and manage the team 15 years ago.

“Over those years, Ron has built the ‘red shirts’ and ‘blue shirts’ into familiar fixtures in downtown Kelowna,” stated a release from the DKA.

With Beahun’s retirement, the DKA has announced that Brent Lobson will be joining the staff as Director of Operations.

“Brent is a familiar face in Downtown Kelowna,” said Mark Burley, executive director. “As the manager for Impark/Reef Parking, he has worked with many of our property and business owners over his 24+ years there.”

Lobson has also served on the DKA Board of Directors for over 20 years and was on the committee that initiated and created the Downtown on Call and Clean Team initiatives.

Incoming Director of Operations DKA Brent Loboson. (Photo/DKA)

In 2021, the Downtown On-Call team answered over 6,000 calls from DKA members. The Clean Team moves around the downtown removing garbage, pressure washing, and painting over graffiti daily.

“All these duties have been built into the program by Ron and we owe him an immense thank you for a job well done,” added Burley. “We will always value Ron’s contribution to the DKA and our members.”

Beahun’s contributions to the DKA will be recognized at a Downtown After 5 event on Wednesday, November 30 at the Laurel Packing House from 5-7 p.m.

His last day on the job will be Dec. 31.

