Update: Lightning sparks blaze above Summerland

Firefighters are battling the small fire from the area that occurred Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to a wildfire above Summerland on Tuesday evening.

There are several fires in the region as a thunder and lightning storm swept through the region.

According to the District of Summerland, the fire is on Penticton Indian Band land and is being fought by PIB firefighters alongside provincial crews.

Wildfire sparks outside Summerland. Image contributed by 8-year-old Elsa Nilsson

The BC Wildfire Service has named this the Trout Creek wildfire. They provincial crew reports there are 13 new wildfire starts in the South and Central Okanagan this evening and crews are responding to all.

Aircraft now actioning the fire. pic.twitter.com/21ve52p7Mj — Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) July 18, 2018

The fire is also believe to be the result of a lighting strike and occurred shortly after 7 p.m.

