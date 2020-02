Kelowna Fire first received the call around 9:55 p.m.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire in the Ellison neighbourhood late Saturday night.

Initial calls stated an explosion was heard as crews arrived on scene at 4475 Anderson Road.

The fire was first reported around 9:55 p.m.

The property had a house and a trailer-type of outbuilding, which both caught on fire. A van nearby was also burned.

Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for more details.

We will have more updates as information becomes available.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter