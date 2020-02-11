Crime Stoppers: Kelowna’s most wanted

Dereck Donald Sears and Glen Shay Terry Simpson are wanted on warrants

  • Feb. 11, 2020 8:40 a.m.
  • News

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following men who are wanted on a province-wide warrant.

Dereck Donald Sears (DOB 1979-01-14) is wanted for two counts of breach of recognizance and one count of fail to comply with probation.

Sears is described as:

  • a 41-year-old Caucasian male
  • 6’2” tall
  • 236 pounds
  • He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net. RCMP File # 2019-42952

Glen Shay Terry Simpson (DOB 1986-10-12) is wanted for four counts of breach of release order and one count of breach of probation.

Simpson is described as:

  • a 33-year-old non-white male
  • 5’7” tall
  • 130 pound
  • He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net. RCMP File # 2020-1441

Just Posted

