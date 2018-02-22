Crime Stoppers search for Lake Country suspects

RCMP are searching for suspects who stole groceries from Save-On-Foods on Feb. 20. - Credit: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help in solving the latest Lake Country crimes.

Two suspects smashed the glass door of a liquor store located on Oceola Road, Saturday, Jan. 27.

The suspects were seen leaving the store on security cameras just after 4 a.m. with arms full of products. The first suspect, with a large build, had a masculine appearance and was wearing a dark hoodie (hood up) dark pants and brown work boots, said Crime Stoppers.

His face was covered and he was wearing dark gloves. The second suspect was a smaller male, wearing a dark coloured hoodie (hood up), a jacket with the Avengers logo on the back and dark coloured gloves, pants and boots. The suspects may have been driving a newer light-coloured compact car.

The Loss Prevention Office at Save-On-Foods in Lake Country contacted RCMP at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 after an individual was threatened with a knife by a shoplifter.

THE LPO observed a couple stealing groceries and confronted them as they were leaving the store. The male pulled a knife and they got away in a newer grey Ford Edge that may have been stolen.

The couple seems to be making their way through the Okanagan Valley helping themselves to products at several different grocery stores. If you can identify these two alleged thieves please contact RCMP or anonymously to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward, according to Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about these crimes, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

