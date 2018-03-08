A house was broken into on Mountview Road. - Credit: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

Crimes remain unsolved in Lake Country

A stolen flatbed truck is missing and a break and enter suspect is on the loose

You can help the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers this week by providing information about a break and enter and stolen truck in Lake Country.

A break and enter were reported March 7 in the 9200 block of Mountview Road. RCMP arrived at 2 p.m. and found a side patio door had been kicked in on the home. The suspect may have been interrupted and left empty-handed except for a Canon camera with a high-end lens, said Crime Stoppers.

A welding truck left for servicing at a local automotive shop was also stolen sometime between 7 and 9 a.m., March 1. Small broken pieces of the door handle were left behind. The stolen vehicle is a white 1997 Dodge flat deck with BC license plate number 4737CM and VIN 1B6MC36D5VJ596958. The truck carried two welders: a Miller Bobcat welder and a Lincoln Suitcase Welder. Other tools stolen with the truck were a three-ton floor jack, a grinder and a 2.5-ton come-along cable puller, said Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

A flatbed truck was stolen in Lake Country March 1. - Credit: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

Crimes remain unsolved in Lake Country

