Jason Townsend wearing his Kelowna Hells Angels prospect patches. (Jason Townsend/Facebook)

Jason Townsend wearing his Kelowna Hells Angels prospect patches. (Jason Townsend/Facebook)

Crown stays domestic assault charges against Kelowna Hells Angels prospect

Jason Townsend, 43, was charged in August 2020 with assault and assault by choking

Crown prosecutors have stayed domestic assault charges against a Kelowna Hells Angels prospect.

Jason Townsend, 43, was charged in August 2020 with assault and assault by choking. The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) marked the file as an intimate partner violence case.

Townsend’s two-day trial was meant to begin Monday (May 3), but the Crown stayed the charges.

“The decision to stay the charges was made after Crown counsel with conduct of the file received information that lead him to conclude the charge assessment standard could no longer be met,” said BCPS communications counsel Dan McLaughlin, adding the Crown received the new information within the last few weeks.

When the charges were first announced, the Kelowna RCMP said Townsend fled the scene before police arrived at a Yates Road home early on the morning of Aug. 7, 2020. Officers were able to speak with the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and determined she and Townsend knew each other. Later the same day, Townsend turned himself in to police.

Several photos on Townsend’s Facebook page show him wearing a leather vest with red and white patches that read “Prospect” and “Kelowna.” He has also shared several promotional photos for poker runs leaving from the Hells Angels’ clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street.

Earlier this week, a man described by police as a “known prospect” of the Kelowna Hells Angels, Colin Michael Bayley, pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge stemming from a May 2019 assault. Bayley’s sentencing date has yet to be set.

READ MORE: Kelowna Hells Angels prospect pleads guilty to aggravated assault

READ MORE: Kelowna Hells Angels prospect charged with assault, choking

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultCourt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspected overdose death of Vancouver Island 12 year old speaks to lack of supports
Next story
NDP promises foreign buyers’ tax, half a million new homes to cool housing market

Just Posted

A black bear targets a bird feeder by the Rotary Trail along the Vedder River in Chilliwack on Oct. 7, 2020. (William Snow/Contributed)
Bear alert issued for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley neighbourhood

WildSafeBC Central Okanagan asking residents to manage attractants to avoid human-bear conflicts

A screenshot of the pathway’s construction. (City of Kelowna)
Okanagan Rail Trail to be extended to downtown Kelowna waterfront

Construction of the pathway is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 10

Jason Townsend wearing his Kelowna Hells Angels prospect patches. (Jason Townsend/Facebook)
Crown stays domestic assault charges against Kelowna Hells Angels prospect

Jason Townsend, 43, was charged in August 2020 with assault and assault by choking

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Sullivan Mack gets a boost into West Kelowna goalie Johnny Derrick from Warriors forward Tyson Jugnauth during West Kelowna’s 5-4 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Wednesday, May 5, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors hold on to edge Silverbacks

Warriors up three with five minutes to go, give up two late goals but end up with 5-4 BCHL win over Salmon Arm

Central Okanagan recorded 174 cases throughout the week of April 25 to May 1. (BCCDC/Contributed)
Weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease in Central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan had 174 cases from April 25 to May 1

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Victoria police photo of suspected cat thief was just a woman with her own cat

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

(StudentAid BC)
B.C. says student loan websites back up after hike with no private data leaked

Hack happened late Sunday night

Oliver Stankiewicz, pictured with his parents David and Laura, will run 100 kilometres Sunday, May 9, in support of the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at VJH. (Contributed)
Man on the move for Mother’s Day in Okanagan

Virtual run supporting McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at VJH

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails past a iceberg in Lancaster Sound, Friday, July 11, 2008. The federal government is expected to end nearly two years of mystery today and reveal its plan to build a new, long overdue heavy icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery

Vancouver’s Seaspan Shipyards and Quebec-based Chantier Davie will each build an icebreaker for the coast guard

Findings indicate a culture of racism, misogyny and bullying has gripped the game with 64 per cent of people involved saying players bully others outside of the rink. (Pixabay)
Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey, survey finds

56% of youth hockey players and coaches say disrespect to women is a problem in Canada’s sport

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Hospital investigating whether Alberta woman who died after AstraZeneca shot was turned away

Woman was taken off life support 12 days after getting vaccine

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. Public health officials have focused efforts on the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C. reports first vaccine-induced blood clot; 684 new COVID cases Thursday

Two million vaccine doses reached, hospital cases down

Most Read