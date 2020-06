Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for latest assault conviction

North Okanagan man was found guilty Feb. 11 of running over escort with an ATV

Curtis Sagmoen, a North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting an escort three years ago, is set to return to court for sentencing.

Sagmoen, 39, is scheduled for sentencing in Supreme Court Friday, June 19 at the Vernon courthouse. The appearance would have taken place in April but was postponed due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

The conviction is tied to an incident in August 2017, when Sagmoen ran over a sex trade worker with an ATV on his Salmon River Road property, south of Salmon Arm.

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, testified she had arrived at the rural property for a three- to four-hour date. She texted Sagmoen to let her through the gate. After receiving no answer, she soon saw him driving on an ATV, at which point he asked her to come with him to a creek on the property.

Down at the creek, Sagmoen asked her for her services, but she refused because she had not yet been paid. He asked her to follow him up a dirt road to his house, but her car got stuck. She then caught a ride with him on the ATV.

At one point they stopped and feeling uneasy about the situation, she asked to be brought back to her car.

She told the court Sagmoen appeared to be pretending the ATV would not start. She told him she would walk back down the hill. That’s when he plowed into her with the vehicle.

The courts heard she was hit so hard by the all terrain vehicle, she flipped over him and her shoes flew off. She said she suffered a concussion, fractured tailbone and road rash, among other injuries.

Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm on Feb. 11—two months after he was found guilty of threatening a different sex trade worker with a firearm.

Sagmoen already served two years and two months in prison when he awaited his trial for the case that involved threatening a woman with a shotgun. Sagmoen was released on time served at the conclusion of that trial.

In an unrelated case, stemming from a 2013 incident in Maple Ridge, Sagmoen served 30 days in jail and two years’ probation in February 2019 after pleading guilty to assault.

In the fall of 2017, Sagmoen’s family property became the subject of an extensive search and the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were uncovered.

No charges have been laid in connection with her death, but demonstrators have been present at nearly all of Sagmoen’s court dates demanding justice in her honour.

Brendan Shykora

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

Court