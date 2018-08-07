Cycling event prompts Kelowna road closures

Kelowna will host the Axel Merckx Youth Cycling Series Aug. 10 to 12 and according to the city, that will prompt brief closures of two local roads during the day.

To accommodate the event there will be intermittent road closures on Jim Bailey Crescent and Jim Bailey Road on Saturday, Aug. 11. The closures will occur between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for approximately 10 to 15 minutes, with openings to allow vehicles to pass through.

No closures will be in effect on Friday or Sunday but motorists are asked to be cautious of cyclists on the roads while driving through southeast Kelowna and to plan their trip accordingly to avoid delays.

For more information about the event, visit amydf.org.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.