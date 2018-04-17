Cycling shooter sentenced in Kelowna

A man who shot someone while on his bike in West Kelowna two years earlier was sentenced

Tyrone Reynolds McGee pleaded guilty earlier in the month to trying to kill a man in West Kelowna during a bizarre bicycle shooting and now he’s been sentenced to seven years in prison.

McGee was sentenced to jail for seven years and 162 days, according to court documents. He has to pay a victim surcharge of $100 and he has a lifetime firearm ban.

There was a stay of proceedings on a number of weapons charges.

According to Mounties, McGee, 31 was riding his bicycle at around 10:15 p.m., Aug. 2 2016, when he met up with a man driving a black BMW on Hudson Road near Highway 97.

The driver, a 48-year-old West Kelowna man since identified in the Vancouver media as Reginald Purdom, was shot several times and struck McGee with his car as he fled. His car ultimately stopped when it hit a light pole. That’s when police were called in.

READ ALSO: TARGET OF SHOOTING SENTENCED TO PRISON TIME

McGee was arrested shortly thereafter and the charge of attempted murder for a criminal organization was laid a couple months later.

“The suspect was located by officers along with police service dog Ice hiding in the immediate area and suffering from injuries believed to be non life-threatening in nature,” Const. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a media release at the time. “The RCMP believe this was a targeted incident not a random attack.”

Purdom pleaded guilty in 2006 in Washington state to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and ecstasy and was a key witness for the U.S. government in a drug conspiracy case that concluded last year.

McGee has a lengthy criminal record out of the Lower Mainland.

