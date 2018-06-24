Dancing in the Park returns for another year

Lace up those dancing shoes, Dancing in the Park is back for another year.

Stuart Park will come alive each week for dance classes lead by instructors as they teach you how to become the dancer of your dreams step by step.

Each week a new dance style will be taught for free, running from July 4 until August 22. 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

July 4 Zumba

July 11 Hip Hop

July 18 Groove Method

July 25 Hot Jams

Aug. 1 Throwback Night

Aug. 8 Hot Latin Nights

Aug. 15 Line Dancing

Aug. 22 Grand Finale Dance Party

After Dancing in the Park, trade in your dance shoes for roller blades or roller skates and take part in Retro Roller night at 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

