Dancing in the Park returns for another year

Lace up those dancing shoes, Dancing in the Park is back for another year.
Stuart Park will come alive each week for dance classes lead by instructors as they teach you how to become the dancer of your dreams step by step.
Each week a new dance style will be taught for free, running from July 4 until August 22. 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
July 4 Zumba
July 11 Hip Hop
July 18 Groove Method
July 25 Hot Jams
Aug. 1 Throwback Night
Aug. 8 Hot Latin Nights
Aug. 15 Line Dancing
Aug. 22 Grand Finale Dance Party
After Dancing in the Park, trade in your dance shoes for roller blades or roller skates and take part in Retro Roller night at 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
