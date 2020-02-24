Date announced for 2020 Kelowna Walk for ALS

The event will take place on Sunday, June 14 at Waterfront Park

The 2020 Kelowna Walk to End ALS has been set for Sunday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at the Waterfront Park Island Stage.

The event takes place in 90 different locations across Canada and raises money for the ALS Society of Canada.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

Kelowna ALS Walk Coordinator Nancy Arbuckle said the annual event also helps to raise awareness and investigate better treatment outcomes for those living with the terminal disease.

Last year’s walk in Kelowna raised over $37,000 for those living with the disease and for funding research.

In 2019, over $700,000 was raised at 15 different Walk to End ALS locations across B.C.

Of the funds raised each year, approximately 60 per cent goes to support ALS services in B.C. while 40 per cent goes to the ALS Canada Research Program. In B.C. and the Yukon, 85 cents of every dollar raised from the event goes directly to the cause.

According to ALS Canada, ALS is a motor neuron disease that impacts muscles in the body.

For more information on the upcoming walk in Kelowna, you can visit the event organizer’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway
Next story
‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Just Posted

Kelowna man arrested and released for threatening to stab people with a syringe

The incident is said to have occured downtown Kelowna on Friday

Fire crews knock down trailer blaze on Gordon Drive

Reports came in about the fire at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday morning

Date announced for 2020 Kelowna Walk for ALS

The event will take place on Sunday, June 14 at Waterfront Park

Two former Rockets players make NHL debut

Calvin Thurkauf and Gage Quinney made their NHL debuts on Saturday

Deadline for Central Okanagan dog license savings fast approaching

Owners can register their dogs online at rdco.com/dogs and using the My Dog Matters App

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

North Okanagan ultra athlete ‘hearts’ ice baths

Shanda Hill and father carve stunning creations into ice at Ellison Lake

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Father and children killed in fatal crash near Kamloops

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

Breaking: Penticton woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of boyfriend

Kiera Bourque pleaded guilty in a Penticton courtroom on Monday

Summerland Steam end regular season in third place

Three Junior B hockey games held over past week

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Most Read