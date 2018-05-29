Day of Giving supports JoeAnna’s House

A Kelowna fundraiser will raise money for JoeAnna’s House.

This Thursday, the KGH Foundation will host its second annual Day of Giving, a call to action to the community to support excellence in healthcare for the 750,000 newborns, children, youth, adults and seniors throughout the interior of B.C., according to the foundation’s news release.

The fundraising effort will support the Better Together campaign to build and open JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for the families of patients who’ve travelled to Kelowna General Hospital for advanced medical care.

This year, the one-day fundraising challenge will be further amplified by the generosity of Al Hildebrandt, president of the Kelowna Foundation for Hope and Social Innovation, who has offered to match every gift made on the Day of Giving dollar for dollar.

“JoeAnna’s House is an incredibly special project,” Hildebrandt said.

Upon his retirement, Hildebrandt turned his passion for business into a passion for helping those less fortunate, particularly children, the release said.

“Together, we all can help keep families together when they need each other most. The Kelowna Foundation for Hope & Social Innovation is very proud to support JoeAnna’s House.’

As the main referral hospital to over 750,000 residents in the southern interior, every year, thousands of patients are transferred from their home communities to KGH for advanced specialist care.

“This community has shown time and again, when we work together, we can accomplish great things,” Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation, said. “Every gift will make a difference.”

Donations can be made online at KGHFoundation.com, by text ‘KGHday’ to 45678, phone at 250-862-4438 or in person at the KGH Foundation office. The Change Bandits will be stationed at the corner of Rose Avenue and Pandosy Street accepting drive-up cash donations.