Daytime smash and grab at Penticton office supplies

OP Office Products in Penticton is dealing with the after-effects of a smash and grab that happened in broad daylight Sunday morning, Aug. 7.

At 9:22 a.m., a white older model Ford-250 pickup truck backed into a parking spot in front of the OP and a young man wearing a hoodie got out and threw a rock through the front door.

High-quality video shows the young man stealing the TV above the front door, dropping it and then throwing it in the back of the truck and taking off.

Axel Hasenkox, owner of OP Office Products, is growing tired of the criminal behaviour he frequently sees around his Duncan Avenue business near Penticton Plaza.

Last week, Hasenkox said he and his staff were challenged to a fight when they asked a few people to leave their property.

“The guy was carrying a bike frame in one hand and another piece of the bike in the other,” he said.

The female swore at them and then started throwing rocks at the store.

“Luckily she didn’t have good aim,” he said.

Now the supplies store has a plywood door for customers to enter. And the wood might be there for a while.

“There is a glass supply issue,” he added.

The repairs and stolen TV are extra costs a small business didn’t need to take on, said Hasenkox. Most small businesses will pay out of pocket before going through insurance and hiking up their premiums.

OP Office Products was also tagged with graffiti again this year and had to clean that up too.

“There just aren’t any consequences and all the criminals know that,” he said.

OP Office Products has been operating since 2001 out of their Duncan Ave. location, with almost all the staff working all that time. It’s been a great experience with their customers and the community, Hasenkox added.

“Most people are good,” said Hasenkox as to why they keep going.

Several businesses including the Care Closet thrift store had their front doors smashed in.

More than 150 people showed up at Gyro Park in downtown Penticton July 19 to protest for action on what they say is the out-of-control crime element taking over the city.

“Let’s work together to make our streets clean again. This is our Penticton,” said protest organizer Jason Reynen, who also helped form the Facebook group Clean Streets Penticton.

