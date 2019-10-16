Deadline to apply for Kelowna neighbourhood grant program is quickly approaching

The grant will match up to $1,500 for community projects

A local effort led to the beautification of cement plant boxes in front of the Island County Sheriff’s Office in Freeland. Beautification projects are just one initiative eligible for the grants (Evan Thompson - Capital News File)

Residents who are interested in improving their neighbourhoods have until Nov. 1 to apply for a matching funding grant for up to $1,500 from the city.

The program is funded by the Central Okanagan Foundation through the City’s Strong Neighbourhoods program as part of the city’s effort to build strong communities.

Some projects that have received funding include 3-D sidewalk art, the beautification of a local boulevard with native plants, and the revitalization of a community skating rink.

Skating rink project organizer Darba Melenchuk said her project helped to bring local community members together.

“We decided to get a little artsy with it this time and got over 50 neighbourhood volunteers together in the summer and painted the outer part of the rink,” she said.

“Everyone got to meet new neighbours and new friendships were made. It was a wonderful event and brought our community closer together.”

In total, 190 residents have participated in five community projects in the program funded by the Central Okanagan Foundation. Another six projects are expected to get underway this fall.

Groups have until Nov.1 to apply for the matching grant on the City of Kelowna’s website. The city only accepts intakes for the grant three times per year.

