Pexels

Deadline to nominate top Kelowna businesses is coming up

Who would you like see receive a Business Excellence award?

The deadline is fast approaching to nominate a business worthy of an award.

Nominations for the 2018 Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards is Friday, June 29.

Since its inception in 1987, the Business Excellence Awards has presented more 250 awards to businesses in Kelowna and the surrounding area. This program offers finalists and award recipients well-deserved recognition for their accomplishments, as well as valuable publicity for their organization, a chamber news release said.

Award recipients will be announced at a ceremony in late October, where they will be honoured by their peers and celebrated among family and friends.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna RCMP arrest man after stealing a truck
Next story
Countering the doubts about cohousing lifestyle

Just Posted

Big White is looking for volunteers

Volunteers will get to be apart of the first Big White Invitational Slopestyle

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Rumuneration hike for RDCO directors

One-time increase of 14.25% to offset loss of tax-free indemnity

Is your Kelowna home a sandy fortress? It’s safe to put away the sandbags

Residents can begin removing flood protection measures, says the emergency operations centre

Deadline to nominate top Kelowna businesses is coming up

Who would you like see receive a Business Excellence award?

UPDATE: Cause of Keremeos house fire deemed suspicious

Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department working hard to knockdown house fire

Princeton man acquitted of rape, guilty of forcible confinement, assault

Judge finds alcohol made victim and accused unreliable witnesses on matter of consent

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

Police need policy on ‘grievous bodily harm’ calls: B.C. murder inquest

Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home

First rainbow crosswalk on First Nation reserve in Canada unveiled

More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested in B.C. city

Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Most Read