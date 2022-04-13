A body was found on the beach of Skaha Lake Wednesday morning but the death is not suspicious, said RCMP. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Death at Penticton’s Skaha Lake beach not suspicious: RCMP

BC Coroners is investigating the Wednesday morning death

A body was discovered on Skaha Lake beach early Wednesday morning.

Penticton RCMP confirmed the death is not suspicious.

BC Coroners were on scene this morning. The body was found across from the Channel entrance which was also closed with police tape.

There is no further information at this time.

It was last week when a 52-year-old Penticton man died of his injuries after being crushed inside a recycling truck on April 7.

Police determined that the man had been sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster and the truck picked up the dumpster, dumped it into the back of the large truck and mechanically compacted the load inadvertently crushing him in the process.

