Death of Vancouver Island boy, 6, suspicious: police

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with information

  • Mar. 28, 2018 10:23 a.m.
  • News

The Port Alberni RCMP are now calling the death of an unidentified six-year-old boy two weeks ago suspicious.

And they are asking for information from the public to move the investigation forward.

Details have been scarce since the boy died in a Port Alberni home on March 13, but a news release issued Wednesday morning says police consider the child’s death suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Young Nuu-chah-nulth boy remembered by his big, beautiful smile

“We are imploring anyone who has any information about this tragic death or who’ve since learned anything that may help investigators, to do the right thing and come forward,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

“We recognize that the death of a child is very traumatic for family, friends, first responders and the larger community. To respect the integrity of the investigation going forward, there will be no further release of information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Carroll at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Straight from DeHart delivers for 20 years
Newspaper gets car recovery in gear

