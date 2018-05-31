The five-lane bridge option. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image

Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed

The ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but now say more time is needed.

Work in preparation for the replacement of the Bruhn Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous will delay the decision on which proposed replacement option will go forward.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Thursday, May 31, the ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but more time is needed to complete the necessary fieldwork.

Fieldwork near the bridge began again in early May after a winter shutdown. The initial work began last fall.

According to the ministry, the ongoing work is an important consideration in making the decision between a five-lane bridge or a four-lane replacement bridge, along with a new bridge over the Sicamous channel at Main Street.

“The ministry appreciates peoples’ patience, as it continues this necessary work,” the statement reads.

The ministry provided no estimate on when the fieldwork will be completed and a decision on which option will be finalized.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Plea to help find missing dog in Kelowna
Next story
Allegations against RAMA sparks concern

Just Posted

Police searching for vandals of Rutland public washrooms

Witnesses report youths destroying the bathrooms at the Rutland sports field

Bike to Work Week in Central Okanagan more popular than ever

Number of registered participants in region-wide event sets new record

Ex-Rockets coach joins Flames staff

Ryan Huska, head coach in Kelowna from 2007 to 2014, is a new NHL assistant in Calgary

Sour ending for Kelowna sweets store

Sticky’s Candy in Kelowna is closing its store today and is not reopening

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA slams electoral reform vote options

Norm Letnick accused NDP of ‘gerrymandering’ the process

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed

The ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but now say more time is needed.

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

UPDATED: Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance, seeks bail

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s matter was adjourned to June 28 to fix a date

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

Floods create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes

After the floods, pestilence

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

Most Read