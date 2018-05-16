DeHart: Glenmore cider producer opens May 19

Scenic Road Cider Co. is opening for their third season on Saturday, May 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at 770 Packinghouse Road, in North Glenmore just off of Valley Road. Owned and operated by partners Taylor and Caroline Sebastian and Harv and Marina Johal, Scenic Road’s orchards have produced eight decades of harvest and their backyard is home to the apple varieties found in their small-batch hand crafted ciders. Join them on May 19 and view the old packing facility, which was built in the 1930s which now has been renovated reclaiming the building’s original use, but instead of packing apples, they are pressing and fermenting them. Scenic Road uses more than 90 per cent of the raw product that is used in their ciders and the remainder is sourced solely in B.C. Visit the unique tasting room and take a look at the new manufacturing area used for making the cider. There is also a lovely picnic area where you can sit a spell. Scenic also produces 100 per cent pure Okanagan apple juice. The company has won two bronze medals for each of their products during the first year of production from the prestigious Portland International Cider Cup and three silver medals in their first year from the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition. Open Thursday to Sunday noon to 5 p.m. www.scenicroadcider.com

Pizza Studio has opened at 1360 Ellis Street in the new Library Parkade and is the first franchise in B.C. Owned by partners Nicholas and Angela Popoff and Stuart and Jen McFadden and managed by Todd Marples, Pizza Studio is a disruptive business model that will change the way to order pizza. They offer five – 10 inch thin crusts that you can pick from, four of which are Vegan. They also have a gluten friendly option and vegan cheese. Once you select your dough, it is pressed in front of you and then you work your way down the line selecting as many fresh ingredients as you like to create your unlimited topping masterpiece (over 50 options to choose from) all for just $11.95. The pizza is cooked and ready in less than three minutes. Pizza Studio also offers a seven-inch pizza and kids options and have a good selection of meal salads. The restaurant is licensed and has partnered with Quails Gate Vineyard along with featuring Peroni Lager from Italy and Parallel 49 Pale Ale. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call 250-763-8726 or online order through their website at pizzastudiocanada.com. Delivery via Skip the Dishes.

This month, the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commission (COEDC) marks its 40th anniversary with a broad range of programming that has supported the economic directives of the regional district. Their goal is to foster a healthy, sustainable local economy by supporting local businesses and encouraging new investment to the region. This includes providing access to pertinent data and communicating resources available to the business community in the Central Okanagan. COEDC connects with individuals and businesses throughout the year, handling more than 10,000 inquiries annually. Corie Griffiths is the director of economic development. www.investkelowna.com

Sunny’s, a modern diner has opened in downtown Kelowna at 235 Bernard Avenue. Owned and operated by well-known team Audrey Surrao and Chef Rod Butters, Sunny’s is just a short distance from their two other restaurants, RauDZ Regional Table and Micro Bar & Bites. The name Sunny’s is a tribute to their golden retriever and a play on the sunshine of the valley. Like the pre-fab stainless steel dining cars of the original diners, Sunny’s floor plan is a long and narrow footprint. Framed by a reclaimed brick wall, a soaring 20-foot ceiling topped with wooden timbers, it still has a modern twist. They boast a 16 seat stainless steel eating counter with an open kitchen. With only 30 seats, expanding to 44 when the patio is open, breakfast and lunch will be exclusive on the menu until the long days of summer arrive and dinner service will be added.

Dr. Sterling Armata. Photo: Contributed

Second generation chiropractor, Dr. Sterling Armata is celebrating 30 years since the day he received his chiropractic degree. Dr. Armata explains that he feels chiropractors have two primary goals: to help with the orthopaedics and neurology of the patient and to better assist his patients with each of those aspects of his practice. He recently completed a two-year post-graduate program in functional neurology from the Carrik Institute, which was founded by a chiropractor who has a PhD in neurology and has treated Sidney Crosby following concussions. That course allows Dr. Armata to reach a whole new level of helping people in terms of giving them understanding and brain-based therapies. He has invested in cutting-edge technology and therapies such as spinal decompression, shockwave therapy and laser therapy. Formerly, for 22 years, Dr. Armata and his father worked together in Aurora, Ontario and after his father’s retirement, Dr. Armata moved to Kelowna. Sterling Chiropractic and Wellness is located at 309 Banks Road and is accepting new clients. Call 778-484-6123. www.sterling-chiropractic.com

Accolades to Sheila Falk for receiving her 15-year pin from ACT/UCT Kelowna West Club #1003.

The Kelowna First Lutheran Youth Minneapolis 2019 team is having a fundraiser and it’s full of fun. If you are celebrating a birthday, anniversary or even a final exam, call your friendly Flamingo Fairy, Sharon Reisdorf to book a lawn full of flamingos. Seeing a lawn full of flamingos makes everyone happy and laugh. There is a variety of pricing starting at $30 for the flamingos to magically appear during the night at any address you choose, where they will stay for 48 hours. Call 250-808-0873 or skreisdorf@gmail.com.

Happy 25th Anniversary Nicole and Ralph Zaiser (May 22).

Olivia Gordey, co-owner of The Naked Cafe. Photo: Contributed

The Naked Café, a plant-based cafe has opened its second location at C-2009 Enterprise Way, across from the TELUS Building. Owned and operated by three charming and up-beat sisters, Tessa, Teghan and Olivia Gordey and like the name, Naked, it is a 100 per cent vegan restaurant, although you do not have to be vegan to eat there. Unlike their first location at 571 Lawrence Avenue, which is a full size sit-down restaurant, this new location is a grab and go and take-out style restaurant for quick food. They offer coffee, wonderful baked goods, soups and Paninis. You can even buy a salad in a jar, bring it back and get 75 cents off your next salad ranging from $5.75 to $6.25. This location also offers vegan catering. Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Call 778-484-5640.

The Kelowna Museums Society is hosting a Cemetery Tour from 10 a.m. to noon with local historian Bob Hayes on May 23. Walk through the past as he highlights people and stories of early Kelowna at the Memorial Park Cemetery (pioneer section) $5 per person or free for members. The uuseum is also hosting The Price of Victory: Exhibit opening May 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Okanagan Military Museum. Learn about the costs, consequences and legacies of the great war through artefacts, photographs and the perspective of a fictitious soldier newly returned from the war. Free.

Three Okanagan College students won gold medals at a competition, which was part of an OC contingent of 14 students who brought home a total of eight medals in the provincial Skills Canada competition. The competition draws post-secondary and secondary school students and apprentices from throughout B.C. to test their skills against a series of challenges in 47 different disciplines. Kudos to Connor McLaren an automotive service technician, Lukas Pfob in carpentry and Bradley Vanlerberg in the aerospace technology category who all brought home gold medals.

Kelowna gem, Kasugai Garden is now open for the season behind City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 8 p.m. in the summer months.

National Naturopathic Medicine Week is May 14 to 20 with Dr. Brett Phillips of Okanagan Naturopathic Healthcare reminding people of the benefits naturopathic medicine has to offer. Dr. Phillips would like to encourage people to seek out a second opinion with a naturopathic physician when any aliments arise that have you in pain and dysfunction. Check your medical insurance benefits as often they include naturopathic healthcare services. www.naturopathichealthcare.ca.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 75th Graham Bell (May 17); Stan Martindale (May 16); Michael Dorsel (May 16); Margaret Kinney (May 17); Judy Syrnyk (May 17); Jerry Reiber (May 17); Wendy Soon (May 18); Rae Stewart (May 18); Marg Bernath (May 19); Ken Derer (May 19); Echardt Freitag (May 19); Martha Laser (May 19); Carrie Metzger (May 20); Doug Stranaghan (May 22); Tim Morton (May 20); Beryl Itani (May 21); Brian Mack (May 22); Cindy Cannan (May 22); Chuck Cey (May 22); Richard Hooper (May 22); Dino Gini (May 22); Jann Harrison (May 21); In memory of our dad, Edward Abram (May 16).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net