DeHart: Popular downtown Kelowna café relocates

Contributed The Canadian Brewhouse has added a new three-button tabletop device called a Kallpod that allows a diner to request a menu, order a round of drinks or receive the bill, all at their own convenience.

Molly’s Café has relocated to downtown Kelowna from the Towne Centre Mall to 520 Bernard Ave.

Owned and operated by Mike and Terry Ingram, the popular café serves breakfast adding pancakes and breakfast bowls. Molly’s now has a separate line for phone-in pick-up orders, pre-orders and grab-and-go. They serve Cherryhill coffee and all their favourite menu items, along with many new additions. Another new addition is The Vault, which is a private room at the back of the restaurant that seats eight. The vault was literally the former Royal Bank vault. Patio seating will be available for the summer months. Call 250-862-8879; www.mollyscafe.com.

After 23 years with the City of Kelowna, the last 12 as city manager, Ron Mattiussi has retired. His retirement party will be held Friday, April 27, at the Delta Grand. Tickets are $75 or $550 for a table of eight, available at www.eventbrite.ca. There will be a cocktail reception, followed by a gala dinner and a few short speeches along with humour, laughter and possibly a few tears. All friends, family, staff, colleagues, community partners and residents are invited to attend.

The Kelowna Crafters’ and Farmers’ Market is outdoors again at Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive on Saturdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The family of Lawrence Hamilton would like to thank Central Okanagan Search & Rescue, West Kelowna RCMP, dozens of volunteers from search and rescue groups from across the Okanagan, and the public, all of whom converged in West Kelowna for five days to search for him. The care and compassion exhibited to the family by numerous volunteers was exceptional and their search and rescue skills were phenomenal. In particular, the offer of prayer by members of the rescue team was greatly appreciated by the family.

Teri Baker. Photo: Contributed

Teri Baker, author of What if Bunny Poo Was Square?, is not your ordinary 89-year-old. She stood up to stage four cancer and did not let it get her down. Now in the public eye with her delightful book, Teri is making up for lost time and having the time of her life. You are never too old to follow your dreams. The book, illustrated by Izabela Bzymek, is a must read for ages 5 to 8. It is colourful, has large print, quirky, fun and true to life. The moral of her story: Don’t bite off more than you can chew! It is a great bed-time read. Proceeds from the sale of each book is donated to the Michael Cuccione Cancer Research program at B.C. Children’s Hospital. The publication has been warmly received by local bookstores and social media. You can purchase it locally at Loadza Toys, Sticky’s Candy, Scallywags and Divine Inspired Gifts & Gallery.

The Canadian Brewhouse & Grill at Sopa Square, 3030 Pandosy St. in the Mission, has incorporated the coolest serving devices in their restaurants across Canada. Kallpod is a three-button tabletop device that allows a diner to request a menu, order a round of drinks or receive the bill, all at their own convenience. Since launching the solution, the brewhouse has seen a huge increase in gross sales and a marked increase in table turnover. These devices help servers know where to be, eliminating a bad experience of waiting too long for a server to attend a table, and allow the customer more control over their restaurant experience. We tried the device for dinner one evening and it was great. Servers were notified to come to our table when advised by the device and the entire experience was enjoyable and not impersonal. Ashlee Cameron is the supervisor and Filipa Marioras is the general manager of the restaurant.

Catalina Dudka. Photo: Contributed

British Columbian’s have been enjoying the taste of Caramoomel Fine Food Creations since 1990. Now, this local small business is jumping the B.C. border to share its decadent vegetable spreads and wine jellies with the rest of the country with a new partnership with large distributor, Tree of Life Canada. Owned and operated by CEO Catalina Dudka, Caramoomel products have evolved into a line of 22 gourmet items made with only the finest Okanagan fruits and vegetables. From the company’s cornerstone products of Dulce de Leche Caramel Spread and Apple Butter, the products are made in small batches using traditional cooking methods. All are organic, gluten free, and contain no additives, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, artificial colouring or flavouring. Products are available at Urban Fare, Save-On-Foods, Safeway as well as many Okanagan wineries. Call 1-888-765-0574; www.caramoomel.com

The Kelowna Chamber will join forces with Uptown Rutland Association to host a joint mixer at the Rutland branch of the Valley First Credit Union, 101-110 Highway 33, on Wednesday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission $10 at the door.

Bolting Beef Jerky co-owners Hugo Frouws (left) and Johan Gouws. Photo: Contributed

Originally from South Africa, business partners Hugo Frouws and Johan Gouws produce a product locally under the name Canadian Meat Republic Ltd. It is a high protein dried beef snack called Biltong, which is a South African version of jerky. Biltong is called the “better cousin” of jerky. Hugo and Johan started the business last year making the product at a local commercial kitchen. They now have moved to a new commercial kitchen and handcraft their product in small batches. The jerky is quite different than you might know as beef jerky. Biltong is a high protein beef snack made with Canadian beef, vinegar, and spices and is soft and chewy, not hard and chewy. There is no sugar, allergens or nitrates and is low fat. The flavours are chili and lime or spicy chipotle. Locally you can purchase it at Save-On-Foods (Lakeshore), Urban Fare, L&D Meats, Lakeview Market, Sunshine Market and T-Bones.

Prevent identity theft and fraud by having your personal and confidential documents safely destroyed. The Community Shredding Event, sponsored by West Kelowna Community Policing and RBC in support of the Okanagan Boys’ and Girls’ Club Westside Youth Centre, takes place Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the parking lot of the Royal Bank, 3650 Gosset Rd. in West Kelowna. Cash donations will be collected with shredding services provided by Okanagan Paper Shredding. For information call 250-707-8022; email wkcp@shaw.ca.

Trout Waters will host a free day of fly casting and demonstrations Sunday, April 15, at Sutherland Park, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Try the latest and greatest fly fishing gear from manufacturers of Sage, Winston, Orvis, Echo, Scott and TFO and have a chance to win a Winston fly rod.

The Kelowna branch of the Royal Canadian Legion has lost the services of five bartenders. In order to keep the bar in operation, they need some new volunteers, offering an opportunity to meet new people and help the Legion. The branch is asking for someone to fill a one shift per week commitment. If they don’t find that help, the bar may close. If you can help, contact Greg Vasey or Betty Ross at 250-762-4117.

There are still a few tickets for Divas & Diamonds Ladies Night Out on April 21 at the Westbank Lions Hall, hosted by the Peachland Lions Club. Proceeds go to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. It’s always a fun night and I am honoured to be the MC. Catering is sponsored by Blind Angler Grill in Peachland, fashion highlights by Galleria Fashions Boutique in West Kelowna and libations by The View Winery. There is a reverse draw and every 10th ticket will win with a huge prize draw at the end of the evening. Tickets $85. Call Shelley Sweeney at 250-212-2025 or Lynne Herrin at 250-767-6225 or online at www.peachlandlions.com/events.

A new sponsor of Divas & Diamonds is a new event design and décor company called Pink Pumpkin Events, which is a family owned and operated business led by mother and daughter team of Diane Turner and Kimberley Tchebotar. The duo design and decorate for weddings, corporate, special events and not-for-profit fundraisers and provide linens, draping, floral and anything to make the event a huge success. One of the reasons that they are pleased to sponsor Divas & Diamonds is that it is an opportunity for them to give back to the KGH. Sadly, in April of last year the newborn son of Kimberley and her husband Dema passed away. Kimberley, Dema and their families are forever grateful for the resources, care and support from KGH during that difficult time. Giving back by sponsoring this event is their way of honouring their late son and grandson and to say thank you to the staff that looked after him. Please come out and support Pink Pumpkin and Divas and Diamonds.

Birthdays of the week: Happy 55th MJ Bennett (Apr. 17); Ken Kardish (Apr. 11); Mary Browne (Apr. 11); Suzanne Basson (Apr. 11); Shelley Smith (Apr. 11); Stuart Dickson (Apr. 12); Joshua Dodgson (Apr. 12); Michelle Novakowski (Apr. 12); Beryle Baldeo (Apr. 13); Gloria Moore (Apr. 13); Dave Langton (Apr. 13); Gerry Zimmermann (Apr. 14); Walley Lightbody (Apr. 14); Linda Kerry (Apr. 14); Ken Thompson (Apr. 14); Bob Sibson (Apr. 14); Verna Fraser (Apr. 14); Don Burnett (Apr. 14); Wendy Waller (Apr. 14); Jeff Harte (Apr. 14); Donna Joel (Apr. 14); Umberto Cagnoni (Apr. 15); happy 96th Verna Fraser (Apr. 15); Dave Rush (Apr. 15); Ken Finlayson (Apr. 16); Marg Jeffrey (Apr. 16); Mike Guzzi (Apr. 17); in memory of our mom Helen Abram (Apr. 13).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546, fax 250-860-3173, e-mail maxdehart@telus.net.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.