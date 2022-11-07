A number of flights are cancelled or delayed due to weather at Kelowna International Airport on Nov. 7, 2022 (ylw.kelowna.ca)

Delays, cancellations, diversions due to weather at Kelowna airport

Travellers are encouraged to check flight status online

Kelowna International Airport staff is encouraging every traveller to check their flight status before leaving home.

Senior Manager of Airport Operations Phillip Elchitz says the winter weather has forced the delay, cancellation, and even diversions of several flights.

“We’ve had a number of aircrafts that have not been able to land… we’ve had a number of aircrafts divert either to Vancouver or to Calgary. We’ve had a number of flights cancelled, and we have a number of flights that are still at their departure airport and haven’t left yet.”

As of 11 a.m, Elchitz says six flights have been cancelled and another seven have either been delayed or diverted.

Some planes continue to circle the airport waiting for instruction that it is either safe to land or they need to head elsewhere.

Check your flight status at ylw.kelowna.ca.

READ MORE: Snowfall alert for Coquihalla, Connector and Okanagan

