Denim on the Diamond to bring music to the ballpark

By Matthew Abrey

We may just now be starting to think about turning off the furnace and taking off that extra hoodie, but Kelowna residents will finally have a cure for the inevitable end-of-summer blues later this year when that time rolls around in September.

Denim on the Diamond, the Okanagan Valley’s newest outdoor music festival, will take over Kings Stadium in downtown Kelowna Sept. 1. Home-grown country star Chad Brownlee will headline, and will be joined by other local artists such as Jojo Mason, Devon Coyote, Tiger Moon and Ben Klick, among others.

“The vision for Denim on the Diamond is a day where locals can meet up with their friends to hang out and meet with other community members in a laid back and inviting atmosphere on the ball diamond,” said event co-organizer Mitch Carefoot. “We wanted to provide a unique experience to Kelowna, and thought one way of doing this was to host an end-of -summer festival that showcases Kings Stadium, which is still a hidden gem to many people in Kelowna.”

Sticking with the theme of staying local, the festival will also feature a wide selection of local food, wine, vendors and beer, spurred on by Kyle Nixon, president and co-owner of BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery.

“(Kyle) was one of the driving forces and biggest encouragers for getting the festival going. He and his family have been in the hospitality industry for decades in Kelowna,” said Carefoot.

Tickets for this 19+ event are available at www.denimonthediamond.com/purchase_tickets.html.

Carefoot says community support has been overwhelming, as both early bird VIP and VIP tickets are are close to selling ou. So be sure to snag tickets while you can.