A rendering of the new restaurant’s design. (City of Kelowna)

Design submitted for new restaurant at location of former Kelowna hot-spot Rose’s Pub

Cactus Restaurants purchased the property earlier this year

Plans have been released regarding the former location of Rose’s Waterfront Pub.

Cactus Club Café purchased the property last year and earlier this week it submitted development plans to the City of Kelowna that outline the form and character of the development.

The new restaurant will feature a complete redesign, ridding the yellow stucco on the exterior for more muted grey tones. It will also feature an upper and lower patio, both overlooking Okanagan Lake.

A Cactus Club is already in close proximity to the location but reports suggest the new restaurant will be a King Taps, a subsidiary of the company with just one location in Toronto.

Rose’s Waterfront Pub closed in September 2018 when the building was sold.

READ MORE: Popular Kelowna waterfront pub is closing its doors

READ MORE: Cactus Restaurants takes ownership of old Rose’s Pub

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna man sentenced to 20 months for having sex with minor
Next story
Cancer cure breakthrough needs more research

Just Posted

Design submitted for new restaurant at location of former Kelowna hot-spot Rose’s Pub

Cactus Restaurants purchased the property earlier this year

Cancer cure breakthrough needs more research

Dr. Connie Eaves, a leading biotech research scientist in Canada, was keynote speaker at cancer care forum held Friday in Kelowna

Kelowna man sentenced to 20 months for having sex with minor

The incidents occurred over a four-month period between February and May of 2018

Well-known Kelowna developer, Al Stober, dies

Al Stober, whose Landmark Centre development spawned new town centre in the city, passes away at 88.

Over 100 female students gather at UBCO to learn about engineering career

This is the fourth year the event has been held

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

Black Press Media’s polling analyst on the origins of predictive seat modelling in Canada

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

Natalie MacMaster makes Okanagan one of two B.C. stops

Queen of the Fiddle in town Oct. 24

Shooters compete in Summerland

Seven youth participants take aim

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

RDOS cannabis production bylaw goes to public hearing

Hearing on micro cannabis production facilities will be held Nov. 21

Most Read