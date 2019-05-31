Developers enter agreement for Summerland housing project

Patrick Murphy and Emil Anderson Construction will work together on Hunters Hill project

Mike Jacobs, chair of Emil Anderson Construction and Patrick Murphy of Hunters Hill have announced a joint venture agreement to develop a large multi-phase residential housing project in Summerland.

The Hunters Hill project has been in planning, design and regulatory process for more than five years.

It is on more than 65 hectares of land outside the Agricultural Land Reserve. The site overlooks Okanagan Lake across from Sumac Ridge Estate Winery.

READ MORE: Summerland developer asks for more units

READ MORE: Summerland development incorporates nature

Emil Anderson Construction has provided road building, land development and construction services across Western Canada since 1938 and employs more than 350 people.

“Our group is very pleased to move forward with this exceptional project,” said Mike Jacobs of Emil Anderson Construction. “The small-town atmosphere of Summerland is the perfect setting for a development of this nature. The land, the location, and the planning have all come together for an inspired housing opportunity we can all be very proud of.”

“We are very confident in the proven track record the Anderson Group brings to this important project,” said Patrick Murphy, a Summerland developer. “Their emphasis on quality construction, and the Dilworth Quality Homebuilders focus on customer service, will be warmly welcomed in the South Okanagan market. The project is distinguished by the land itself, and now the Joint Venture will be built by the seasoned professionals of Emil Anderson Construction.”

